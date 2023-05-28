The 4A state tennis tournament wrapped up at the Pacific Clinic and Kamiakin High School in Kennewick on Saturday.
Hanford's Adam Tan and Santino Bravo were the only two tennis players from the Tri-Cities able to reach a state championship match.
The boys doubles partners were unable to hold it down for their hometown, but they did finish in second place in 4A boys doubles.
In the first set, the duo delivered a battle against the eventual state champions from Issaquah but fell 7-5 and followed that up with a 6-1 loss in the second set.
Camas boys and girls won the team titles at 4A.