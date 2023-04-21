Bryan Edwards has worked with individual youth basketball players in the Tri-Cities area for about eight years and focused on building up players' individual skills. He said he got into coaching because of his love for basketball, but it was "more than that."
"I love helping people, and those two things kind of work hand in hand," said Edwards during an interview earlier this week. "Some of the best connections is in relationships I've had with players, just helping them as people, and the game just kind of takes care of itself."
Now, Edwards will take that passion for basketball and helping people into his next role. Edwards was tabbed as the next head boys basketball coach at Hermiston High School.
Couldn’t be more excited to announce that I’ve accepted the position of Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Hermiston High!!
I am eager to lead this basketball program, and the basketball community.
Time to roll the sleeves up and get to work! pic.twitter.com/11xpRQEnTx
"I got a chance to work with a lot of kids that are currently in the program on the boys side and the girls side," said Edwards. "Just being familiar with the community [and] seeing the potential this program has and seeing where we can take it, that's what excited me the most."
Drake Devin, a rising junior guard on the Hermiston boys basketball team, was one of the players that Edwards has experience working with from the Bulldogs squad. He said he was "excited" when he officially found out the news that Edwards would be his next high school coach.
"I actually came in the gym [and] hooked up the speakers. As soon as he walked in the room, I started playing 'Papi's Home' by Drake," said Devin about his message to Edwards after he saw him when the news broke. "He just felt it right away."
Edwards grew up in Hermiston before moving to the Tri-Cities and graduated from Pasco High School, where he was a guard for current Chiawana head basketball coach Chad Herron.
He's also been a familiar presence on the sideline for Columbia Basin College men's basketball. He served as the interim head coach for one season and two seasons as an assistant coach for the Hawks.
Blake Peterson, a rising senior guard, said he was looking forward to playing for Edwards.
"From what I can tell so far from the trainings and what not, I think we'll have a good atmosphere for practices and a winning culture," said Peterson.
The Bulldogs finished 7-9 last season in the MCC and 9-12 overall, which was an improvement over the previous season when the team finished with one win.
"There's a lot of potential down here," said Edwards. "Not only the players in the program but also the community, the resources we have. We have all the opportunities to do something special down here, and I'm just ready to get work with them when we can start practicing."
Hermiston graduated three seniors from last year's roster, but Grant Olsen, the MCC's leading scorer, will return next season. He'll be joined by Isaac Corey and Peterson, who both finished in the top 25 of the conference in scoring.