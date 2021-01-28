While the pandemic had been keeping kids out of the classroom and academic-based activities, it's now the Columbia River that separates Hermiston from playing in their conference -- The Mid-Columbia Conference. All MCC Schools but the bulldogs lay in Washington.
Yesterday, the Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco School Districts said that they would not travel, nor host Hermiston due to the state travel guidelines. After meeting with their liability teams and reviewing the guidelines, the Tri-City school districts aired on the side of caution.
"When the governor comes out with guidance," explains Hermiston Athletic Director Larry Usher, "essentially the public schools need to take that as a mandate because if the governor says 'hey, this is what I recommend,' and you don't follow those rules, you're twisting in the wind and on your own if something happens because you didn't follow that guidance out there."
Hermiston is about 35 miles away from the Tri-Cities. Meanwhile, it's an even longer road trip to Walla Walla, which like Hermiston, is a part of the MCC as a 3A school. However, because of inner-state travel essentially, both the Washington and Oregon health departments recommends discontinuing all non-essential travel. They even say that if you do travel state to state, you should undergo a quarantine period.
Hermiston School District believes that education-based athletic programs are essential travel.
"Where the governor's guidance says that it is essential travel," explains Usher, "one of the items in essential travel is study, for education purposes, and our school district is saying that education-based athletics and activities are part of our curricular program and an essential part of our program."
As the only team in the MCC in Oregon, Usher says that they understand the reasoning and harbor no ill feelings. He said that if the tables were turned, he's not sure that their district would hold the same stance Hermiston currently holds.
"It's difficult to make those decisions," says Usher, "about what is or isn't essential when you have risk management and liability coverage telling you what you shouldn't do. We completely understand where Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco School Districts are coming from and we harbor no ill feelings."
Hermiston is still committed to competing in the MCC once they are able to do so according to direction of the Washington Department of Health. Currently, they have been removed from the fall MCC schedule, but are still a part of the conference.
The Bulldogs are looking into alternative methods to give their student-athletes a chance to compete. Usher says they are reaching our to both Oregon and Washington schools.
If the Bulldogs played in Oregon, travel might in their future for sports like football due to the size difference between Hermiston and surrounding schools.
"It wouldn't be safe," said Usher about playing local Oregon teams on the gridiron. "We could get competition with sports like volleyball or girls soccer."
hey are also looking at other Washington districts who interpret the state guidelines that mirrors their feelings that high school sports are essential.
"I don't that any travel is off the table for us," said Usher. "If we have to go somewhere to get an opportunity to play, I see us jumping on a bus and going to be honest with you."
Hermiston and the WIAA are throwing a Hail Mary -- working with the Washington Department of health will label education-based sports as essential...
"Ultimately, were looking for the government office to say that education and school-based activities and athletics are essential because it's a part of the school," said Usher.
The future for high schools sports is dependent on each state's phasing guidelines. Kennewick's athletic director was reached out to for comment but KNDU never heard back.