Eisenhower was the top dog in the regular season, but it was Moses Lake and Sunnyside that represented the Big 9 at state last season.
The Grizzlies, led by several seniors, beat Chiawana before bowing out in the first round of state while Moses Lake took down Olympia before falling to Emerald Ridge.
This season looks to be focused on the Davis Pirates who return the SWX All-Star Game MVP in Esmerlda Galindo along with Shayla Allen Griggs who figures to be in the all-conference conversation.
Coach Akil White is excited about his team and they finished atop our preseason poll.
Still, Moses Lake and Sunnyside expect to compete even though the Grizz have a new head coach.
Eisenhower has Neveah Lopez as a force to help the Cadets continue their winning tradition.
West Valley star Laiken Hill figures to lead the Rams as they try to surprise the conference.
We asked the coaches for their thoughts heading up to the season and this is how it broke down.
Davis was the unanimous choice to win the Big 9, but after that, there's some different thoughts on who will finish behind with Moses Lake placing second and West Valley and Sunnyside tied for third.