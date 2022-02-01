The Davis Pirates are the final unbeaten Big 9 team in league play.
Perhaps more importantly ... they beat West Valley in what was a battle of then undefeated teams in the league.
Seniors Robert Galindo says their goal is a state championship.
"This season is the best that we've played I think so far just being together as a group. Working together, having chemistry, all of that"
Fellow senior Dhantaye Bennett-Joe pointed to a big key if they want a deep run.
"Team defense. I feel like defense is more valuable than offense because our defense will create on offense."
Coach Eli Juarez loves the dedication of this team saying they always want to be in the gym or working out, even the underclassmen.
"Last year starting three freshmen and this year I'm starting another, our goal is to improve daily and get ready for that tournament play that happens at the end of the year which will be in about 2-3 weeks."
The Pirates held a one game lead over Eastmont heading into their Tuesday matchup and West Valley whom they'll face February 12th.