The Davis Pirates beat West Valley 58-33 in the District 6 championship Friday night. With the win, the Pirates are headed to regionals.
Dhantaye Bennett-Joe lead Davis with 19 points. The 6-6 senior also reached his 1,000 career point mark.
"I feel great about my team," said Bennett-Joe. "I love my team, this is probably the funniest team I've had all my four years... I expect us to go win state."
The Pirates are currently sitting ranked 4th in 4A RPI in Washington. The only blemish on their season an early loss to Kamiakin.
"Losing one game in a full season is really something tough to do," said assistant coach Raul Avardo, "and they've over come a lot of obstacles with COVID situations and just a lot of obstacles and just pushed through and really battled and played as a family."