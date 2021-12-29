Jay Ego is undefeated so far in his coaching tenure at Hermiston. The Bulldog girls' basketball team is 7-0 to start the season.
They shocked the MCC when they beat Kamiakin and then followed that up with a win over Richland. With a young group and a new head coach, no one expected this start. To be honest, neither did they:
"We didn't think at first we were going to be that good," said freshman guard Izzy Simmons. "We thought fifth maybe and now we're thinking one, maybe two... We're super proud of ourselves."
Simmons is averaging over 22 points per game through the first seven games.
"Looking back at my four years it was difficult because I had four different coaches in four years," said senior Bailey Young, "so it was kind of a shock to be playing this well. I didn't expect it."
Young debated coming back her senior year. She is committed to Eastern Washington for throwing, but said she was excited about the group they have this year.
While it's a good start, first-year head coach and Hermiston native Jay Ego says he doesn't know the ceiling of the group.
"It's so early in the season," says Ego, "it's kind of hard to say where the group will finish, but good start for sure."
With Ego coming in and implementing a high tempo offense, the girls have bought in and are seeing the dividends. The team is averaging over 70 points per game, but Ego says that the key down the stretch will be getting the defense up to speed.
"Early in seasons," said Ego, "defense is usually ahead of the offense. Our offense has been ahead of our defense a little bit but limiting turning on offense will be key. I like where the potential is and where this could go."
The Bulldogs have a non-league match up against Lewiston on January 4th before continuing MCC play January 7th when they host Kennewick.