The Prosser girls are getting ready for a second straight trip to the state tournament.
And as a top-8 seed, they're guaranteed to at least play one game in the Yakima Sundome.
The Mustangs got to the semifinals before finally losing and ended up finishing 3rd.
But they lost multiple seniors including 1st team all-CWAC Hallie Wright, 2nd team all-league Malia Cortes and Leila Taylor who was an honorable mention, yet they continue to excel.
"I feel like everyone just has a super good connection," said senior Kambree Blair. "Everyone is super close and we all have a really good bond and friendship. I think it it definitely shows on the court too, how we all move and work together."
On Feb. 23, the Mustangs led top seed Ellensburg in the 4th quarter before the Bulldogs pulled away.
That has helped this team as they enter this postseason.
Sophomore Adriana Milanez said, "I think it really boosted a lot of our confidences. We always knew we could keep up with them, but we never did and so that game really just like boosted our confidence."
Now the Mustangs turn their attentions to Tumwater who will travel to Yakima for a 4th seed versus 5th seed matchup.
Regardless of the outcome, the Mustangs will once again be at the SunDome next week.
"Overall, obviously like, winning would be awesome," said senior Kendra Groeneveld. "We just want to have fun and play as a team. See what we can do, what we're capable of. We gotta stay positive and stay together. We all have skills of our own and if we all just play to our roles and to our skills, we'll do good."
Tip off for the game Friday night is 6 p.m. at Davis high school.
The winner gets a bye into the quarterfinals.
The loser plays either Columbia River or Enumclaw.