Sunday afternoon, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association revealed the playoff matchups for state football at all classifications.
Chiawana, Kamiakin, Richland and Southridge punched their tickets to the round of 16 on Friday.
The brackets for all classifications are below:
4A
#1 Chiawana* vs. #16 Sunnyside
#8 Emerald Ridge vs. #9 Eastlake
#4 Kennedy Catholic vs. #13 Richland*
#5 Skyline vs. #12 Federal Way
#6 Graham-Kapowsin vs. #11 Skyview
#3 Sumner vs. #14 Woodinville
#7 Kamiakin* vs. #10 Gonzaga Prep
#2 Lake Stevens #15 North Creek
3A
#1 Yelm vs. #16 Southridge*
#8 Rainier Beach vs. #9 Kennewick*
#4 Lincoln vs.#13 Monroe
#5 Bellevue vs. #12 Mead
#6 Mt. Spokane vs. #11 Stanwood
#3 O'Dea vs. #14 Peninsula
#7 Ferndale vs. #10 Kelso
#2 Eastside Catholic vs. #15 Spanaway Lake
2A
#1 Lynden vs. #16 Black Hills
#8 Highline vs. #9 Washougal
#4 Enumclaw vs. #13 Olympic
#5 Othello vs. #12 Washington
#6 Anacortes vs. #11 West Valley
#3 North Kitsap vs. #14 Fife
#7 Tumwater vs. #10 Sedro-Wooley
#2 W.F. West vs. #15 Ephrata
1A
#1 Royal* vs. #16 Cascade Christian
#8 Montesano vs. #9 Toppenish*
#4 Eatonville vs. #13 Zillah*
#5 King's vs. #12 Freeman
#6 La Center vs. #11 Cashmere
#3 Nooksack Valley vs. #14 Riverside
#7 Tenino vs. #10 Mount Baker
#2 Lakeside vs. #15 Bellevue Christian
2B
#1 Napavine has a bye and will play the winner of #9 River View* vs. #8 Liberty.
#4 Jenkins has a bye and will play the winner of #12 Kittitas-Thorp* vs. #5 Toledo.
#3 Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley has a bye and will play the winner of #11 Goldendale* vs. #6 Raymond-South Bend.
#2 Okanogan has a bye and will play the winner of #10 Onalaska vs. #7 Coupeville.
1B
#1 Odessa has a bye and will play the winner of #8 Naselle vs. #9 Almira Coulee Hartline.
#4 Mossyrock has a bye and will play the winner of #5 Liberty Bell vs. #12 Muckleshoot Tribal.
#3 Liberty Christian* has a bye and will play the winner of #6 DeSales* vs. #11 Quilcene.
#2 Neah Bay has a bye and will play the winner of #7 Wellpinit vs. #10 Pomeroy.
*Indicates team from Tri-Cities or Yakima area.