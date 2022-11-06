  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

Sunday afternoon, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association revealed the playoff matchups for state football at all classifications.

Chiawana Football

Chiawana quarterback DJ Duran readies for a snap under center during a game versus Kennewick on September 29, 2022.

Chiawana, Kamiakin, Richland and Southridge punched their tickets to the round of 16 on Friday.

Richland football

Richland quarterback Josh Woodard readies for a snap during a game against Pasco on September 30, 2022.

The brackets for all classifications are below:

4A

#1 Chiawana* vs. #16 Sunnyside

#8 Emerald Ridge vs. #9 Eastlake

#4 Kennedy Catholic vs. #13 Richland*

#5 Skyline vs. #12 Federal Way

#6 Graham-Kapowsin vs. #11 Skyview

#3 Sumner vs. #14 Woodinville

#7 Kamiakin* vs. #10 Gonzaga Prep

#2 Lake Stevens #15 North Creek

Andre Breedlove

Kennewick quarterback Andre Breedlove rolls out to throw a pass against Auburn Mountainview during a game on November 5, 2022.

3A

#1 Yelm vs. #16 Southridge*

#8 Rainier Beach vs. #9 Kennewick*

#4 Lincoln vs.#13 Monroe

#5 Bellevue vs. #12 Mead

#6 Mt. Spokane vs. #11 Stanwood

#3 O'Dea vs. #14 Peninsula

#7 Ferndale vs. #10 Kelso

#2 Eastside Catholic vs. #15 Spanaway Lake

2A

#1 Lynden vs. #16 Black Hills

#8 Highline vs. #9 Washougal

#4 Enumclaw vs. #13 Olympic

#5 Othello vs. #12 Washington

#6 Anacortes vs. #11 West Valley

#3 North Kitsap vs. #14 Fife

#7 Tumwater vs. #10 Sedro-Wooley

#2 W.F. West vs. #15 Ephrata

Joshua Perez

Toppenish quarterback Joshua Perez warms up before a game against La Salle on October 14, 2022.

1A

#1 Royal* vs. #16 Cascade Christian

#8 Montesano vs. #9 Toppenish*

#4 Eatonville vs. #13 Zillah*

#5 King's vs. #12 Freeman

#6 La Center vs. #11 Cashmere

#3 Nooksack Valley vs. #14 Riverside

#7 Tenino vs. #10 Mount Baker

#2 Lakeside vs. #15 Bellevue Christian

River View Football

River View's Miguel Farias and Anthony Chavez celebrate after Farias scores a touchdown during a win over Cle Elum on November 4, 2022.

2B

#1 Napavine has a bye and will play the winner of #9 River View* vs. #8 Liberty.

#4 Jenkins has a bye and will play the winner of #12 Kittitas-Thorp* vs. #5 Toledo.

#3 Pe-Ell-Willapa Valley has a bye and will play the winner of #11 Goldendale* vs. #6 Raymond-South Bend.

#2 Okanogan has a bye and will play the winner of #10 Onalaska vs. #7 Coupeville.

Liberty Christian

Liberty Christian quarterback Keegan Bishop takes a drink during halftime of a game against Garfield-Palouse on October 1, 2022.

1B

#1 Odessa has a bye and will play the winner of #8 Naselle vs. #9 Almira Coulee Hartline.

#4 Mossyrock has a bye and will play the winner of #5 Liberty Bell vs. #12 Muckleshoot Tribal.

#3 Liberty Christian* has a bye and will play the winner of #6 DeSales* vs. #11 Quilcene.

#2 Neah Bay has a bye and will play the winner of #7 Wellpinit vs. #10 Pomeroy.

*Indicates team from Tri-Cities or Yakima area.