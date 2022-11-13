The first round of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) state high school football playoffs are in the books.

Chiawana, Kennewick and DeSales picked up wins to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Riverhawks will host Emerald Ridge on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium.

The Lions will hit the road again to take on Yelm, who knocked off Southridge 51-7 yesterday. That game will kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Yelm High School.

The Irish will make the trip to the Tri-Cities to face Liberty Christian next weekend. The two teams met on Nov. 4, and the Patriots won 14-8.

That game will be played at Hanford High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday.