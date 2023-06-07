Hundreds of softball players on 80 teams from as far away as Hawaii will be in the Tri-Cities this weekend.
The 10th annual Kate Austin Memorial Camp and Tournament will take place at fields in Richland, Kennewick and Pasco with 160 games over two days.
The event is named after a Kamiakin softball player who was part of back-to-back-to-back state titles and a member of the Washington Angels fastpitch team before she was killed June 9, 2014.
"It's a time for us to just remember Kate Austin," said Bob Benson with Washington Angels who are helping USA Preps host the tournament. "The saying that we have for this tournament is, 'Play for Kate, Live like Kate.' She was one heck of a young lady."
The tournament includes a scholarship portion through the Austin family. Interested seniors submitted essays and the Austin's pick the top three and those players get a $1,000 scholarship.
The tournament itself is five games per team in three different age brackets. At the end, there will a point system that helps ranks the best teams.
"Get kids exposed, get kids in front of college coaches. Help them with that recruiting process," said Benson when asked about their goal. "We have placed, just personally our organization, well over 70 kids into colleges."
You can find out more about the tournament and Austin by going to WashingtonAngelsFastpitch.com.
If you would like to attend the games, there will be a $10 charge, but it gives you access to all fields.