Kennewick's annual college signing day had the most athlete commitments in at least six years.
The hallway outside the Lions' Den was packed with family and friends celebrating the 13 seniors that will be playing at the next level.
They were athletes from running, football, bowling, volleyball and more.
And they're all taking great lessons from their time at Kennewick.
Volleyball star Autumn Larson, who is committed to Gonzaga, said she'll always remember, "To live in the moment and have a lot of fun and work really hard."
Bronson Childs, who is committed to play football at Weber State, said he learned, "To always have grit so just stay on top of things and get things done."
Athletic Director Anna Harris said while kids had already signed letters of intent, they wanted the opportunity to celebrate them and their families.