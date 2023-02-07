The first round of college football recruiting wrapped up with a lot of local kids committing to Montana Western University.
According to the school, 14 players from the MCC, Big 9 or CWAC have signed to play football for the Bulldogs in Dillon, MT.
Head coach Ryan Nourse says they've been talking to kids in the area for more than a decade, but recently there's been more interest.
"I don't see the numbers being that way every single year but I think we've got some of the best players in that area this year to commit to Montana Western."
Nourse says it helps that they've been a consistent winner, and that for small colleges, particularly in Montana, they want to grow their brand.
He also complimented the coaches and programs in our area for the high quality.
"The football is good out there. That's one of the reasons why we've consistently gone out there and I know we're a rural Montana town and it's got that small-town atmosphere."
The current Bulldogs roster does have Richland's Deacon Boyce and Walla Walla's Jake Humphrey.
It's also where former Royal quarterback Kaden Jenks has landed and he is transitioning to tight end.