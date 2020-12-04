Former Wenatchee High School quarterback Camden Sirmon pictured his senior year slightly different, but 2020 has left him with a lot to be thankful for.
Not one, but two lifelong dreams accomplished.
"It's been a lifelong goal since I was a little kid," said Camden Sirmon. "You get kind of emotional about it."
Winning a state championship and less than a day later, receiving a division one offer.
"That was probably the best 12-15 hours of my life," said Sirmon.
Up to that point, it was a bumpy road.
“All you ask for your children is to be diligent, work hard, give your best every day,” said Kaye Sirmon, Camden’s mother. “And when they do that and something takes it away it away from them... Camden came to us and said I don’t have any control over what’s happening next.”
As the high school football season disappeared in Washington, so too, did Wenatchee native Camden Sirmon's dreams of playing division one football.
“I’m what a lot of people would call a ‘bubble guy’ between that division two and division one threshold,” said Sirmon.
Like many others, Sirmon’s goals after high school relied on his senior film.
“A lot of coaches said they needed to see my senior year,” said Sirmon.
After founding connections in Montana where his brother and sister lived, then came the hard decisions.
“I loved Wenatchee,” said Camden. “I put my heart and soul into everything there. It’s hard to see one of your best friends and best buddies on the team leave.”
Leaving the only place he had known as home and his parents selling their home and making the move to Missoula.
“It’s stressful” said John Sirmon, Camden’s father, “but it’s what a parent does.”
All of this for Camden to play his senior year in the fall as a Sentinel Spartan.
“All the hard work’s been done,” said John. “Let’s go play ball now.”
Between saying good-bye to his Panther family, moving, and winning the starting quarterback job (splitting reps with another senior), Camden didn’t catch a breath of relief until the state semi-final game.
“When that really hit me was in our semi-final game,” said Sirmon. “It was my last game at our home stadium. We played Billings Senior. I was up in the stands with my parents and kind of looked back at that field and that’s when all that flood of relief hit me. It was a really powerful moment to realize it was all worth it to come and be here and we’re going to a state championship. We won it which was even crazier.”
Not in the state he had originally imagined, but Camden helped the Spartans to a 24-15 win against Billings West in the Montana Class AA state championship. He got an offer to play division one football at the University of Montana the next day to make him the third generation of Sirmon’s in the Griz family.
“I knew that’s where I wanted to be,” said Sirmon. “I was at every one of my brother’s home games and must has said ‘first down Montana a thousand times. To share that inner-generational is going to be really cool.”
The third Sirmon to become a Griz but the first to do it all in the middle of a pandemic surrounded by family.
“That was the first time my brother had watched me play high school football,” said Sirmon.
The uncertainties behind, plenty of work ahead, and another lesson learned.
“The biggest thing I’ve taken away from this is to not let anything get in your way.” said Sirmon. “Find a way around it, and just keep going.”
Sirmon was also named Montana’s:
- Western Conference First Team Quarterback
- Western Conference MVP
- 1st Team All-State Quarterback
- State Offensive MVP