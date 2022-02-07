Below are the all-conference teams and specialty award winners for Central Washington Athletic Conference boys’ wrestling for the Winter 2021-22 season.
First-team honorees are the top-seeded individuals in each weight class for the district championship tournament, which was held Saturday (Feb. 5) at Grandview High School. Second-team honorees were seeded second in their respective weight classes, while honorable mention selections were seeded third in their weight class for the district tournament.
Specialty awards, voted on by conference coaches, were awarded to senior Rey Huizar of Prosser High School in the lighter weight classes and to senior Alonzo Garza of Selah High School in the heavier weight classes. Selah head coach Ken Mozingo, now in his 22nd year with the Vikings and whose 2021-22 Viking squad had nine top seeds entering the district tournament, was selected as CWAC Coach of the Year. Grandview and Othello were voted as co-recipients of the Team Sportsmanship Award.
2021-22 CWAC BOYS' WRESTLING ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Coach of the Year: Ken Mozingo, Selah
Light Wrestler of the Year: Rey Huizar, sr., Prosser
Heavy Wrestler of the Year: Alonzo Lopez, sr., Selah
Co-Team Sportsmanship: Grandview and Othello
First Team
106 – Isaac Campos, so., Othello. 113 – Mason Martin, sr., Selah. 120 – Walker Fulk, so., Ephrata. 126 – Rey Huizar, sr., Prosser. 132 – Moon Thompson, jr., Selah. 138 – Jacob Bacon, sr., Ellensburg. 145 – Jesse Salinas, sr., Selah. 152 – Alonzo Lopez, sr., Selah. 160 – Ethan Garza, sr., Selah. 170 – Judah Yates, sr., Selah. 182 – Jerry Schmidt, sr., Selah. 195 – Donny Schmidt, sr., Selah. 220 – Josue Solorio, jr., Othello. 285 – Michael Ray, sr., Selah.
Second Team
106 – William Flynn, jr., Ephrata. 113 – Evan Boyd, so., Ephrata. 120 – Jack Eylar, jr., Ellensburg. 126 – Evan Benitez, so., Grandview. 132 – Anthony Abundiz, so., Othello. 138 – Julian Sanchez, so., Grandview. 145 – Francisco Ayala, jr., Ellensburg. 152 – Hudson Sager, jr., Ephrata. 160 – Josh Holmes, sr., Selah. 170 – Ethan Perez-Medina, sr., Othello. 182 – Nehemiah Medrano, jr., Prosser. 195 – Terrill Freeman, jr., Othello. 220 – Titan Nelson, sr., Selah. 285 – Mason Perez, fr., Othello.
Honorable Mention
106 – Zander Boyd, so., Ephrata. 113 – Marcos Zuniga, so., Othello. 120 – Alex Mendez, so., Othello. 126 – Abel Acosta, jr., Prosser. 132 – Konner Carlson, so., Ellensburg. 138 – Memo Abundez Mooney, so., Selah. 145 – Zak Rocha, sr., Othello. 152 – Alex Anderson, so., Prosser. 160 – Dale Faubion, sr., Ellensburg. 170 – Kaden Hallatt, so., Ephrata. 182 – Sean Davis, jr., Ellensburg. 195 – Brandon Garza, jr., Othello. 220 – Anthony Ramos, so., Grandview. 285 – Jose Pelayo, jr., Ephrata.
Breakdown by School
EAST VALLEY: None
ELLENSBURG: 1 first team (J.Bacon), 2 second team (F.Ayala, J.Eylar), 3 honorable mention (K.Carlson, S.Davis, D.Faubion)
EPHRATA: 1 first team (W.Fulk), 3 second team (E.Boyd, W.Flynn, H.Sager), 3 honorable mention (Z.Boyd, K.Hallatt, J.Pelayo)
GRANDVIEW: 2 second team (E.Benitez, J.Sanchez), 1 honorable mention (A.Ramos)
OTHELLO: 2 first team (I.Campos, J.Solorio), 4 second team (A.Abundiz, T.Freeman, M.Perez, E.Perez-Medina), 4 honorable mention (B.Garza, A.Mendez, Z.Rocha, M.Zuniga)
PROSSER: 1 first team (R.Huizar), 1 second team (N.Medrano), 2 honorable mention (A.Acosta, A.Anderson)
SELAH: 9 first team (E.Garza, A.Lopez, M.Martin, M.Ray, J.Salinas, D.Schmidt, J.Schmidt, M.Thompson, J.Yates), 2 second team (J.Holmes, T.Nelson), 1 honorable mention (M.Abundez Mooney)