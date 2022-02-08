Below are the all-conference teams and specialty award winners, as nominated and selected by the seven head coaches of the Central Washington Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 girls’ basketball season.
Senior guard Dylan Philip of Ellensburg High School was chosen as the Player of the Year, marking the second sport this academic year in which she has been tabbed as Player of the Year. Philip, who has signed to continue her basketball career at Montana State University, was also the girls’ soccer Offensive Player of the Year in the fall. Second-year head coach Adolfo Coronado of Othello High School was selected as Coach of the Year after leading the Huskies to a third-place finish in the regular-season standings. Ephrata High School was also selected to receive the team sportsmanship award.
The six-team, double-elimination district tournament begins tonight, with sixth-seeded Ephrata visiting third-seeded Othello, and fifth-seeded East Valley (Yakima) traveling to fourth-seeded Grandview. Both games are slated for 7 p.m. starts.
Top-seeded Ellensburg and second-seeded Prosser await tonight's winners in games to be played on Thursday, Feb. 10.
2021-22 CWAC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Player of the Year: Dylan Philip, sr., Ellensburg
Coach of the Year: Adolfo Coronado, Othello
Team Sportsmanship: Ephrata
(alphabetical)
First Team
Annalee Coronado, jr., Othello; Jayden Horton, sr., Selah; Hayden Mills, sr., Ephrata; Dylan Philip, sr., Ellensburg; Jamison Philip, fr., Ellensburg; Natalee Trevino, jr., Grandview; Halle Wright, sr., Prosser.
Second Team
Briana Andrade, jr., Othello; Katie Blume, sr., Ellensburg; Malia Cortes, sr., Prosser; Rylee Leishman, jr., Ellensburg; Addison Mills, so., Ephrata; Jazmine Richey, jr., Grandview; Brooklynne Sylve, jr., East Valley (Yakima); Emily Wright, sr., East Valley (Yakima).
Honorable Mention
Catalina Castro, jr., Grandview; Hailee Guzman, sr., Othello; Maddie Kennedy-Colson, sr., Ellensburg; Kieryann Mattson, jr., Selah; Destinee Medina, so., Grandview; Jada Mendoza, jr., East Valley (Yakima); Leila Taylor, sr., Prosser.
All-Conference by Team
East Valley (Yakima) – 2 second team (B.Sylve, E.Wright), 1 honorable mention (J.Mendoza)
Ellensburg – 2 first team (D.Philip, J.Philip), 2 second team (K.Blume, R.Leishman), 1 honorable mention (M.Kennedy-Colson)
Ephrata – 1 first team (H.Mills), 1 second team (A.Mills)
Grandview – 1 first team (N.Trevino), 1 second team (J.Richey), 2 honorable mention (C.Castro, D.Medina)
Othello – 1 first team (A.Coronado), 1 second team (B.Andrade), 1 honorable mention (H.Guzman)
Prosser – 1 first team (H.Wright), 1 second team (M.Cortes), 1 honorable mention (L.Taylor)
Selah – 1 first team (J.Horton), 1 honorable mention (K.Mattson)