BOYS:

2022 All-Conference Boys Basketball

First Team Selections

Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin

Trey Arland, Kamiakin

Diego Jaques, Walla Walla

Twazae Gladney, Richland

Josh Woodard, Richland

Second Team Selections

Cash Callaway, Chiawana

Daniel Dickinson, Kennewick

Kade Smith, Chiawana

Connor Mendez, Chiawana

Nate Gray Jr, Kamiakin

Luke Westerfield, Richland

Defensive Team Selections

Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin

Twazae Gladney, Richland

Trey Arland, Kamiakin

Jase Vopalensky, Richland

Luke Westerfield, Richland

Bryce Cramer, Hanford

Defensive Player of Year

Tyler Bilodeau

Honorable Mention Selections

Ayden Knapik

Grant Olsen

Tyler Mattioli-Butcher

Kaden Bradshaw

Player of the Year

Tyler Bilodeau, Senior, Kamiakin

Coach of the Year

Earl Streufert, Richland

Conference Champions

Kamiakin Braves

Richland Bombers

Download PDF Boys All MCC

GIRLS:

2022 All-Conference Girls Basketball

First Team Selections

Kylee Fox, Richland

Mya Groce, Pasco

Malia Ruud, Chiawana

Iliana Moran, Hanford

Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin

Second Team Selections

Taija Mackey, Pasco

Izzy Simmons, Hermiston

Macie Milum, Richland

Maddy Rendall, Kamiakin

A’niyah Heavens, Chiawana

Haylee Johnson, Kennewick

Player of the Year

Kylee Fox, Junior, Richland 

Defensive Player of Year

Leanna Lepe, Pasco

Honorable Mention Selections

Leanna Lepe, Pasco

Taleya Maiden, Pasco

Lynnea Moran, Hanford

Dylyn Dress, Kennewick

Katelyn Heideman, Hermiston

Coach of the Year

Aaron Barcot, Pasco Bulldogs

Conference Champions

Pasco

Defensive Team Selections

Leanna Lepe

Nikole Thomas

Mya Groce

Kylee Fox

Taija Mackey

Download PDF Girls All MCC

