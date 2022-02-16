BOYS:
2022 All-Conference Boys Basketball
First Team Selections
Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin
Trey Arland, Kamiakin
Diego Jaques, Walla Walla
Twazae Gladney, Richland
Josh Woodard, Richland
Second Team Selections
Cash Callaway, Chiawana
Daniel Dickinson, Kennewick
Kade Smith, Chiawana
Connor Mendez, Chiawana
Nate Gray Jr, Kamiakin
Luke Westerfield, Richland
Defensive Team Selections
Tyler Bilodeau, Kamiakin
Twazae Gladney, Richland
Trey Arland, Kamiakin
Jase Vopalensky, Richland
Luke Westerfield, Richland
Bryce Cramer, Hanford
Defensive Player of Year
Tyler Bilodeau
Honorable Mention Selections
Ayden Knapik
Grant Olsen
Tyler Mattioli-Butcher
Kaden Bradshaw
Player of the Year
Tyler Bilodeau, Senior, Kamiakin
Coach of the Year
Earl Streufert, Richland
Conference Champions
Kamiakin Braves
Richland Bombers
GIRLS:
2022 All-Conference Girls Basketball
First Team Selections
Kylee Fox, Richland
Mya Groce, Pasco
Malia Ruud, Chiawana
Iliana Moran, Hanford
Nikole Thomas, Kamiakin
Second Team Selections
Taija Mackey, Pasco
Izzy Simmons, Hermiston
Macie Milum, Richland
Maddy Rendall, Kamiakin
A’niyah Heavens, Chiawana
Haylee Johnson, Kennewick
Player of the Year
Kylee Fox, Junior, Richland
Defensive Player of Year
Leanna Lepe, Pasco
Honorable Mention Selections
Leanna Lepe, Pasco
Taleya Maiden, Pasco
Lynnea Moran, Hanford
Dylyn Dress, Kennewick
Katelyn Heideman, Hermiston
Coach of the Year
Aaron Barcot, Pasco Bulldogs
Conference Champions
Pasco
Defensive Team Selections
Leanna Lepe
Nikole Thomas
Mya Groce
Kylee Fox
Taija Mackey