With the smoke from the fires flooding Yakima over the past few weeks, high school football coaches have had a difficult time keeping their schedules intact as they hope to start the new season.
But the Eisenhower cadets are not going to let that stop them. After finishing one and four in the battle for the Big Nine crown last year, the Cadets are determined to use every single bit of time that they have improving, and preparing for their matchup against Selah on Friday. Whether practice has been held indoors or outdoors, the players are set on getting the most out of the time they have.
“Over the summer we were able to be out here a lot before the smoke happened. We were able to do some seven-on-sevens, see what the other teams looked like but as far as being inside, I feel like we've still been able to have some great practices.” said senior Tieg Gilman. The sentiment was echoed by fellow senior Jorge Garcia Jr.
“Inside I feel like we still get the same amount of work done. I'm still pushing hard, still playing hard so I feel we're still improving all day. The intensity's great man, like our coaches, they push us and we play our hearts out out there, like it's a real game situation.”
The Cadets have their first matchup of the season at home against the Selah Vikings this Friday at seven.