Everyone has been looking forward to Friday as high school football kicks off, but for the West Valley Rams, it seems as if all they're getting are shades of 2020.
After winning the Big Nine championship last year, the West Valley Rams are ready and willing to get back on the field. But after the last few weeks of smoke caused cancelled, delayed and relocated practices, the Rams were hit with the news that their season kickoff game would be cancelled, and that their 2021 football campaign would have to wait another week.
“Yeah, when we told them that the first game was canceled they were devastated.’ said Head Coach Dan Eyman, ‘I mean you start in the summer and you're doing seven on sevens and you're going to camp and you're doing all those things gearing for that first game; and to have that pulled out from under you with a week left that's hard. But just like with the smoke, with the COVID, we can't control it so we just have to be resilient and keep going forward and the kids are great about that.”
One of those being senior Drew Johnson, whose optimism hasn’t dropped despite the tough start, “I'm really excited, I mean, we're not really sure what will happen because this year's been so crazy with the smoke and the COVID. but we just want to get going and get playing and hopefully we can just bring what we have going at practice into the games and see what happens.”
The Rams new season opener takes place at Coeur d'Alene on September 10th at 7:00 pm.