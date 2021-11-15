Below are the all-conference teams and specialty award winners, as nominated and selected by the seven head coaches of the Central Washington Athletic Conference for the fall 2021 season. Senior forward Dylan Philip of Ellensburg High School, who totaled 43 goals this fall, was voted as the Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Quinn Rogel, a junior defender, was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year. Third-year Ellensburg head coach Jim Engeland and the Bulldog coaching staff were selected as the CWAC Coaching Staff of the Year.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Dylan Philip, sr., Ellensburg
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Quinn Rogel, jr., Ellensburg
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Ellensburg (head coach Jim Engeland)
SPORTSMANSHIP: Grandview
(listed alphabetically by position)
FIRST TEAM
FORWARD: Hailee Guzman, sr., Othello; Ashlyn Morford, sr., Selah; Jordyn Peterson, sr., East Valley (Yakima); Dylan Philip, sr., Ellensburg; Brooke Reiber, jr., Selah. MIDFIELDER: Shannah Mellick, so., East Valley (Yakima); Allison Moultray, jr., Selah; Alexia Rodriguez-Burdeaux, sr., Selah; Janelly Verduzco, sr., Othello. DEFENDER: Maya Hall, sr., Selah; Rubi Mondragon, jr., Othello; Quinn Rogel, jr., Ellensburg; Victoria Zimmerman, sr. Ellensburg. GOALKEEPER: Lexi Grenz, jr., Selah.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARD: Lilliana Byers, so., East Valley (Yakima); Soleil Hoefer, fr., Prosser; Jamison Philip, fr., Ellensburg. MIDFIELDER: Anna Engeland, sr., Ellensburg; Jada Mendoza, jr., East Valley (Yakima); Jami Nelson, sr., Ellensburg; Malli Rude, fr., Prosser; Melissa Sanchez, sr., Ellensburg. DEFENDER: Karen Delgado, jr., Prosser; Mackenzie Isaak, so., East Valley (Yakima); Ashley Perez, sr., Othello; Alejandra Salcedo, fr., Selah. GOALKEEPER: Reagan Messner, jr., Ellensburg.
HONORABLE MENTION
FORWARD: Kaydence Hector, fr., Ephrata; Amy Morales, fr., Grandview; Layne Rogel, fr., Ellensburg. MIDFIELDER: Kennedy Cobb, so., Selah; Mckenzie Fultz, sr., Othello; Alejandra Sanchez, jr., Grandview; Natalia Yanetsko, so., Grandview. DEFENDER: Madisen Douglas, sr., Othello; Kassandra Flores, jr., Prosser; Amarie Guzman, so., Othello; Addina Knudsen, jr., Ephrata; Selene Marquez, jr., Grandview. GOALKEEPER: Makenzie Mellick, sr., East Valley (Yakima).
ALL-CONFERENCE BY TEAM
East Valley (Yakima) – 2 first team (M S.Mellick, F J.Peterson), 3 second team (F L.Byers, D M.Isaak, M J.Mendoza), 1 honorable mention (GK M.Mellick)
Ellensburg – 3 first team (F D.Philip, D Q.Rogel, D V.Zimmerman), 5 second team (M A.Engeland, GK R.Messner, M J.Nelson, F J.Philip, M M.Sanchez), 1 honorable mention (F L.Rogel)
Ephrata – 2 honorable mention (F K.Hector, D A.Knudsen)
Grandview – 4 honorable mention (D S.Marquez, F A.Morales, M A.Sanchez, M N.Yanetsko)
Othello – 3 first team (F H.Guzman, D R.Mondragon, M J.Verduzco), 1 second team (D A.Perez), 3 honorable mention (D M.Douglas, M M.Fultz, D A.Guzman)
Prosser – 3 second team (D K.Delgado, F S.Hoefer, M M.Rude), 1 honorable mention (D K.Flores)
Selah – 6 first team (GK L.Grenz, D M.Hall, F A.Morford, M A.Moultray, F B.Reiber, M A.Rodriguez-Burdeaux), 1 second team (D A.Salcedo), 1 honorable mention (M K.Cobb)