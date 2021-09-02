Going undefeated, no matter the length of the season, is a really big accomplishment.
and after finishing off last season with a big ‘ole goose egg in the loss column, the Columbia-Burbank Coyotes try to live up to last year's expectations.
Going 4-0 last year, at first glance, the Coyotes record may not seem that impressive, until you look at how badly they were beating their opponents. Columbia-Burbank only allowed 12 points all season, while pouring on 191 in return and claiming the EWAC crown.
The biggest hurdle standing in the way of the Coyotes repeating?
The graduation of 14 seniors who made up the lion's share of the team, leaving behind a gutted roster with only three seniors to lead Columbia-Burbank into this season.
But despite the big loss, the Coyotes are determined to live up to the expectations set by last year's championship run.
“We have a lot of newer kids this year so for me and the other seniors it's more of a leadership role to help push them to know the skills and abilities that they can have, and the power that we had last year to improve.” said senior lineman Elijah Evans
And the responsibility of leading this team falls on junior QB Michael Linky,
“Everyone expects us to play the same as last year so everyone's got to get as good as last year because everyone's expecting us to be pretty good.”
But while the team may be young, head coach Trevor Curtis knows his team will continue to compete,
“They're here everyday working hard to get better. They know the shoes that they're trying to fill and they're going to try to step up.”