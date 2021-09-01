Mr. T once said, to have a comeback, you have to have a setback.
For the Richland Bombers, it's officially time for the comeback.
The Bombers 2021 season ended at Fran Rish, watching the Chiawana Riverhawks celebrate their third conference championship on their home field.
And, as a competitor that can be a hard thing to come to terms with.
“This isn't a revenge tour or any of that, but that did not sit well with our crew of guys. We have a pretty dedicated crew of guys that are coming back this season.” said Head Coach Mike Neidhold.
While the bombers didn't achieve what they wanted last year, they're determined to do what they can this year to carve out their spot at the top of the MCC. With senior QB Cameron Kitchens and senior LB Elijah Rodriguez returning, Coach Neidhold says he thinks this team is really something special.
“This is a great group of kids...and they're a special group, they really are. The way they take care of each other and the way they take care of me and the other coaches, they're fine representatives of our high school football program in the hallways and the classroom.”
And as the anticipation for Friday continues to roll around Richland, Kitchens is looking forward to playing in front of the Richland faithful again.
“It feels really good, I know we're ready as a football team, the community is ready to come out and support, it just feels really good.”