The Kiona-Benton high school Bears went 1 and 4 last season, though some say they should have gone 4 and 1. A few mistakes in crucial moments would cost Ki-Be multiple times,
overshadowing brilliant performances by a bruising offensive line. Led by senior lineman and captain Izel Mendoza, the o-line look to continue their dominance into this season;
“I think it's very important because as a captain I have to bring people up and I have to make sure everyone's doing their job, but also to make sure that our morale of the team is up and I have to make sure nobody gets down. So, I feel like I'm doing a pretty good job at that. Our line has been working really hard and confidently, I think that we're going to do pretty good.”
and the Bears, led by head coach Ken Noel have adopted a mantra of “One Team, One Family, One Goal”.
“You know a small community, everybody kind of knows everybody so they kind of take care of each other. And the younger kids, I think, feel that from the older kids. It sounds trivial but a kid doesn't have a ride, someone will jump in their car and go pick them up. They want everybody here, they're really, really about helping each other out and trying to get the young kids to learn what we're doing.” said coach Noel.