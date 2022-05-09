2022 CWAC Baseball All-Conference Team
Below are the all-conference teams and specialty award winners, as nominated and selected by the seven head coaches of the Central Washington Athletic Conference for the 2022 baseball season. Senior infielder/pitcher Matthew Sauve of Grandview High School has been voted as the Most Valuable Player, while Ephrata High School’s Jason Laugen, in his 15th year leading the Tigers, was selected as the CWAC Coach of the Year. Prosser High School was tabbed to receive the team sportsmanship award.
2022 CWAC BASEBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Matthew Sauve, sr., Grandview
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jason Laugen, Ephrata
SPORTSMANSHIP: Prosser
(alphabetical)
FIRST TEAM
Grant Chapman, jr., Selah; Ryker Fortier, sr., Ellensburg; Andre Garza, sr., Othello; Cade Gibson, sr., Ellensburg; Garet Hagy, sr., Ephrata; Tyson Laugen, sr., Ephrata; Eian Peralta, so., Selah; Winston Roberts, sr., Ephrata; Matthew Sauve, sr., Grandview; Carter Seely, jr., Selah.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Bair, jr., Selah; Ethan Black, sr., Ephrata; Conner Dailey, sr., Selah; Rodrigo Garza, sr., Othello; Garin Gurtler, jr., East Valley (Yakima); Cole Judkins, jr., Grandview; Jack Morrill, sr., Ellensburg; Josh Robillard, sr., Prosser; Chon Sauceda, sr., Othello; Luke Sterkel, so., Ellensburg.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gelo Cardenas, jr., Grandview; Beau DeChenne, sr., Ephrata; Ty Estey, so., Ellensburg; Ethan Gustafson, sr., Ephrata; James Hull, so., Selah; Brock Hussey, sr., Ephrata; Cooper Kleinow, so., Grandview; Garrett Loen, so., Ellensburg; Sonny Salazar, fr., Othello; Xander Smith, jr., East Valley (Yakima).
ALL-CONFERENCE BY TEAM
East Valley (Yakima) – 1 second team (G.Gurtler), 1 honorable mention (X.Smith)
Ellensburg – 2 first team (R.Fortier, C.Gibson), 2 second team (J.Morrill, L.Sterkel), 2 honorable mention (T.Estey, G.Loen)
Ephrata – 3 first team (G.Hagy, T.Laugen, W.Roberts), 1 second team (E.Black), 3 honorable mention (B.DeChenne, E.Gustafson, B.Hussey)
Grandview – 1 first team (M.Sauve), 1 second team (C.Judkins), 2 honorable mention (G.Cardenas, C.Kleinow)
Othello – 1 first team (A.Garza), 2 second team (R.Garza, C.Sauceda), 1 honorable mention (S.Salazar)
Prosser – 1 second team (J.Robillard)
Selah – 3 first team (G.Chapman, E.Peralta, C.Seely), 2 second team (R.Bair, C.Dailey), 1 honorable mention (J.Hull)