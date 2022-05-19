2022 CWAC BOYS’ GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Travis (TJ) Murdock, jr., Othello
COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Hewitt, Ephrata
SPORTSMANSHIP: Prosser
(alphabetical)
FIRST TEAM
Carter Burns, jr., Ephrata; Khale Calhoun, sr., East Valley (Yakima); Max Hewitt, jr., Ephrata; Travis Hoffard, so., Grandview; Travis (TJ) Murdock, jr., Othello; Kenji Pickeral, jr., Ephrata.
SECOND TEAM
Bristen Brown, so., Selah; Alex Gout, so., East Valley (Yakima); Koa McWilliams, sr., Ephrata; Hunter Ogle, jr., Ephrata; William (Will) Parrish, jr., Othello.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaudry Benedetti, jr., East Valley (Yakima); Spencer Lawson, so., Othello; Noah Nealey, sr., Ellensburg; Camden Powell, sr., East Valley (Yakima); Daniel Yangas, jr., Ellensburg.
ALL-CONFERENCE BY TEAM
EAST VALLEY – 1 first team (K.Calhoun), 1 second team (A.Gout), 2 honorable mention (B.Benedetti, C.Powell)
ELLENSBURG – 2 honorable mention (N.Nealey, D.Yangas)
EPHRATA – 3 first team (C.Burns, M.Hewitt, K.Pickeral), 2 second team (K.McWilliams, J.Ogle)
GRANDVIEW – 1 first team (T.Hoffard)
OTHELLO – 1 first team (T.Murdock), 1 second team (W.Parrish), 1 honorable mention (S.Lawson)
PROSSER – none
SELAH – 1 second team (B.Brown)