2022 CWAC Boys' Soccer All-Conference Team
Below are the all-conference teams and specialty award winners, as nominated and selected by the seven head coaches of the Central Washington Athletic Conference for the spring 2022 season. Senior forward Abdurahim Leigh of Selah High School was voted as the Offensive Player of the Year, while senior defender Cory Bailey of Ellensburg High School was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year. First-year Grandview co-head coaches Adrian Morales and Sam Villa, and the Greyhound coaching staff, were selected as the CWAC Coaching Staff of the Year, marking the third consecutive season that Grandview has claimed coach of the year honors (Anne Holden in 2019 and 2021; no season in 2020 due to COVID-19).
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Abdurahim Leigh, sr., Selah
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cory Bailey, sr., Ellensburg
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: Grandview (Adrian Morales & Sam Villa, co-head coaches)
SPORTSMANSHIP: Ellensburg
(alphabetical by position)
FIRST TEAM
GOALKEEPER – Samuel Gonzalez-Salas, fr., East Valley (Yakima). FORWARD – Jose Cabrera, fr., Othello; Abdurahim Leigh, sr., Selah; Jorge Perez, jr., Grandview. MIDFIELDER – Diego Lopez, sr., East Valley (Yakima); Eric Martinez, jr., Grandview; Jesse Munguia, fr., Ellensburg; Anthony Ontiveros, sr., Othello; Alejandro Ramirez, sr., Ephrata. DEFENDER – Cory Bailey, sr., Ellensburg; Ethan Fajardo, jr., Grandview; Justin Jacobo, sr., Grandview; Jacob Russell, so., East Valley (Yakima); Obed Montes, jr., Selah.
SECOND TEAM
GOALKEEPER – Erick Sandoval, jr., Othello. FORWARD – Jorge Delgado, sr., Prosser; Cole Sullivan, jr., Ellensburg. MIDFIELDER – Soren Hanson, jr., East Valley (Yakima); Eli Juarez, so., East Valley (Yakima); Jose Lopez, sr., Grandview; Jose Santana-Villa, sr., Ellensburg. DEFENDER – Kevin Flores, jr., Prosser; Brandon Garza, jr., Othello; Gavin Gordon, so., East Valley (Yakima); Eric O’Neel, so., Ephrata.
HONORABLE MENTION
GOALKEEPER – Rafael Gomez-Vilchis, jr., Ellensburg. FORWARD – Eduardo Gonzalez, so., Ephrata. MIDFIELDER – Jonathan Alfaro, sr., Othello; Jose Flores, sr., Ephrata; Miguel Hernandez, so., Grandview; Johnny Young, sr., Selah. DEFENDER – Alonzo Cruz, sr., Othello; Jonathan Rodriguez, sr., East Valley (Yakima); Hudson Sager, jr., Ephrata; Colton Shea, fr., Selah.
ALL-CONFERENCE BY TEAM
East Valley (Yakima) – 3 first team (S.Gonzalez-Salas, D.Lopez, J.Russell), 3 second team (G.Gordon, S.Hanson, E.Juarez), 1 honorable mention (J.Rodriguez)
Ellensburg – 2 first team (C.Bailey, J.Munguia), 2 second team (J.Santana-Villa, C.Sullivan), 1 honorable mention (R.Gomez-Vilchis)
Ephrata – 1 first team (A.Ramirez), 1 second team (E.O’Neel), 3 honorable mention (J.Flores, E.Gonzalez, H.Sager)
Grandview – 4 first team (E.Fajardo, J.Jacobo, E.Martinez, J.Perez), 1 second team (J.Lopez), 1 honorable mention (M.Hernandez)
Othello – 2 first team (J.Cabrera, A.Ontiveros), 2 second team (B.Garza, E.Sandoval), 2 honorable mention (J.Alfaro, A.Cruz)
Prosser – 2 second team (J.Delgado, K.Flores)
Selah – 2 first team (A.Leigh, O.Montes), 2 honorable mention (C.Shea, J.Young)