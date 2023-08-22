The 2023 high school football season begins in late August and early September with games in Week 1 going across Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here are our conversations with the nine head coaches in the MCC.

David Graf crashed Chiawana football practice to talk to head football coach Scott Bond about how the Riverhawks defend their MCC title, first impressions of this year's team, players to watch at Chiawana and more.

David Graf made the trip to Hermiston to talk to head football coach David Faaeteete about what the Bulldogs learned in 2022, the excitement level heading into 2023, players to watch this season and more.

David Graf posted up at Kamiakin football practice to talk to head football coach Scott Biglin about lessons learned from 2022, coaching high school football with his son on the team, the story behind the Braves' new quarterback and more.

David Graf caught up with Kennewick head football coach Randy Affholter to discuss his 30 years of coaching high school football, the importance of summer football, what to expect from the Lions this season and more.

David Graf stopped by Southridge football practice to talk to head football coach Matt Johnson about the legacy left behind from the 2022 team, raising the standard of Suns football, players to watch this season in a Southridge uniform and more.