cancelled softball

The poor air quality around South Central and Southeast Washington is forcing schools to postpone expected outdoor contests.

In a post on the Southridge Athletics' website, it says, "Please recognize that if our AQI reading is over 100 the air is unsafe to compete in a contest outside. We will do our best to reschedule games at convenient times and communicate those times quickly."

Here are the cancellations so far:

Walla Walla @ Moses Lake Slowpitch

Kamiakin @ Walla Walla Girls Soccer

Hermiston @ Pasco Slowpitch

Hermiston's Swim meet

Pasco @ Kennewick JV Girls Soccer

Hanford @ Southridge Girls Soccer