The poor air quality around South Central and Southeast Washington is forcing schools to postpone expected outdoor contests.
In a post on the Southridge Athletics' website, it says, "Please recognize that if our AQI reading is over 100 the air is unsafe to compete in a contest outside. We will do our best to reschedule games at convenient times and communicate those times quickly."
Here are the cancellations so far:
Walla Walla @ Moses Lake Slowpitch
Kamiakin @ Walla Walla Girls Soccer
Hermiston @ Pasco Slowpitch
Hermiston's Swim meet
Pasco @ Kennewick JV Girls Soccer
Hanford @ Southridge Girls Soccer