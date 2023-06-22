The annual All-State Baseball series returns to Yakima this weekend.
Four teams, representing the best of recent graduates, will compete but also have fun on the diamond before heading off to college.
Tri-Cities Prep coach Jason Jarrett has managed a team in the event, but also worked behind the scenes to make sure it goes off smoothly.
He says it's a great experience for everyone.
"It's just the speed of the game and to see the amount of talent that we have in the state of Washington. From guys that will be going to D1 all the way down to the juco level."
Four teams, named after the mountains of the state, were formed after feeder games across Washington.
Among the 100 players, five are from the MCC, three from the Big 9 and one from College Place, all split amongst the four squads.
It's kind of just like the last weekend for all these seniors to have their one last moment on the field," said Jarrett. "They're playing maybe with some teammates that have been nominated or just opponents that they've known throughout the state and they get to play alongside."
The games will be played at Parker Faller field in Yakima. The first is at 11:15 Saturday morning. the second at 3 p.m.
The two winners will play each other and the two losers will play each other Sunday.
If you can't attend, you can stream the games through the NFHS network.
Find out more by going to AllStateBaseball.com.