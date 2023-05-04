For those who are familiar with Malia Ruud's athletic excellence, you might think of her basketball career.
She's been parts of all-star teams, and even played for the American Samoan national team.
But this year she's trying her hand at track and field as a thrower.
"My uncle threw collegiately for track. And my cousin did track, so it's kind of in the family a little bit. They convinced me to do it cause it was fun."
But Ruud has done more than just have fun. She broke the school record for shotput at a meet in Hermiston, which was the first time she won an event.
"36' 9 1/2" was my first one. I PR'd by over four feet, so it was very like, I was very shocked but it was a great feeling."
She also got to experience being on top of the podium at the meet.
While Ruud hopes to keep going with throwing during her high school career, her future does likely lie in basketball, but says being a multi-sport athlete can help.
"It's a very different sport in a way and I can work on like my mental toughness as well as my strength throwing because in throwing you use a lot of different muscle groups that you wouldn't use in basketball."
Speaking of hoops, Ruud also starred in the SWX All-Star Classic in April with 15 points and 7 rebounds in the Team Tri-Cities win.
She will likely to return to basketball in the summer, but for now she's enjoying her time in track and field.
"To get my technique down because throwing is a lot of technique compared to just like strenghth. You can try to chuck it with your arm but it's not going to go as far as if you're doing right form. That's my goal and maybe breaking some more school records."