Columbia-Burbank's Tristan Frimodt said his parents were not very much into basketball.
It was his older brothers playing hoops that sparked a passion in the sophomore.
"I'm the youngest, so all my older brothers, I watched them play. Just been around the game forever," said Frimodt.
When asked who was the best in the family, "Oh me," says before laughing.
Frimodt and other talented freshmen arrived at the high school last year and, paired with Michael Lenke among other greats, the Coyotes made a deep run into the state tournament last season.
That just fueled their push for this season.
"We want to win the state championship of course as a goal," said Frimodt. "We kind of got cut short last season, but this year we definitely we want to go for that state title."
Coyotes coach Todd Schumacher says they've known about Frimodt since he was very young and that Tristan wants to make everyone around him better.
"He's a special player. You don't see that type of skill level all the time, especially at our level. He can just take over a game. At 6'2" he can play all five positions and is really a playmaker with the ball in his hands."
Frimodt says during the offseason he worked on getting faster and becoming a better defender.
For him, it's about making not only himself into the best player he can be, but also to raise his teammates.
And Frimodt says it could only happen in Burbank.
"It's my hometown and I love the people here. The coaches are always looking for the best for me and looking for the best for the team, so I like it here."
Frimodt says the Coyotes have great chemistry and that helps be so successful and that the key to winning it all is playing together and being themselves.