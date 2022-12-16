MCC

Girls:

Richland 66 Hanford 47

Kamiakin 72 Southridge 30

Hermiston 80 Walla Walla 73

Chiawana 58 Kennewick 44

Boys:

Richland 106 Hanford 40

Kamiakin 69 Southridge 35

Walla Walla 82 Hermiston 56

Chiawana 79 Kennewick 59

Big 9

Girls:

Sunnyside 47 West Valley 44

Moses Lake 61 Wenatchee 18

Boys:

West Valley 49 Sunnyside 44

Moses Lake 68 Wenatchee 62

CWAC

Girls:

Ellensburg 74 Grandview 33

East Valley 56 Selah 40

Prosser 70 Ephrata 30

Boys:

Ellensburg 62 Grandview 56

Selah 55 East Valley 40

Prosser 51 Ephrata 43

SCAC

Girls:

Wapato 60 Toppenish 57

Zillah 59 Naches Valley 31

La Salle 48 Kiona-Benton 37

College Place 65 Royal 38

Connell 44 Wahluke 20

Boys:

Toppenish 71 Wapato 54

Zillah 63 Naches Valley 42

La Salle 58 Kiona Benton 39

Royal 60 College Place 45

Connell 57 Wahluke 52

EWAC

Girls:

Tri-Cities Prep 55 River View 27

Kittitas 48 Highland 26

Cle Elum 47 Mabton 44

Boys:

Tri-Cities Prep 51 River View 29

Kittitas 79 Highland 42

Cle Elum 75 Mabton 35