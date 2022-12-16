MCC
Girls:
Richland 66 Hanford 47
Kamiakin 72 Southridge 30
Hermiston 80 Walla Walla 73
Chiawana 58 Kennewick 44
Boys:
Richland 106 Hanford 40
Kamiakin 69 Southridge 35
Walla Walla 82 Hermiston 56
Chiawana 79 Kennewick 59
Big 9
Girls:
Sunnyside 47 West Valley 44
Moses Lake 61 Wenatchee 18
Boys:
West Valley 49 Sunnyside 44
Moses Lake 68 Wenatchee 62
CWAC
Girls:
Ellensburg 74 Grandview 33
East Valley 56 Selah 40
Prosser 70 Ephrata 30
Boys:
Ellensburg 62 Grandview 56
Selah 55 East Valley 40
Prosser 51 Ephrata 43
SCAC
Girls:
Wapato 60 Toppenish 57
Zillah 59 Naches Valley 31
La Salle 48 Kiona-Benton 37
College Place 65 Royal 38
Connell 44 Wahluke 20
Boys:
Toppenish 71 Wapato 54
Zillah 63 Naches Valley 42
La Salle 58 Kiona Benton 39
Royal 60 College Place 45
Connell 57 Wahluke 52
EWAC
Girls:
Tri-Cities Prep 55 River View 27
Kittitas 48 Highland 26
Cle Elum 47 Mabton 44
Boys:
Tri-Cities Prep 51 River View 29
Kittitas 79 Highland 42
Cle Elum 75 Mabton 35