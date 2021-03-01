It's March, which means it's game week for the Big 9. To dust off the cobwebs, West Valley, Sunnyside, Eisenhower, and Davis held a "2021 Covid Jamboree" over the weekend to get snaps against an opponent.
"It's been a long time coming," said Scott. "It felt pretty good. Players and staff have been waiting 18-19 months for this."
The format included 15 offensive and 15 defensive snaps for teams. The West Valley Rams got their first look at their Week 1 opponent: Sunnyside.
The jamboree was a good wake-up call that football is back for these seniors, who didn't know if they would have the chance to take the field for the last time in their high school career.
"I'm walking on cloud 9 a bit," said West Valley senior wide-receiver Caleb Woodcock. "It was a really great feeling with all the doubts if we were going to get a season, so it feels really great."
"It means the world to me," said Ram lineman JP Leahy. "I really worked hard for this."
This Friday, the Rams will travel to Sunnyside to face the Grizzlies. Kick-off is at 7:00 PM.