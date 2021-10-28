Thursday night, the Walla Walla Blue Devils traveled to Kamiakin in hopes of taking home a conference title. The Blue Devils have been defying expectations and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat numerous times over the season, but it was not to be this night.
The Braves weathered a tight first two sets only to explode in the third, finished off with a vicious kill from outside hitter Taryn Vrieling to complete the sweep and claim the MCC crown. After the game, Vrieling spoke about how it felt to win the championship 3-0,
“Walla Walla was our rival from the very beginning, they came in undefeated and so we just wanted to beat them so bad, so it feels good to come out and do it in three. It was exhilarating all the way; I feel like our team came together and we had such good energy and we just felt so powerful. So, to come out on senior night and to have the final kill and to have our team do so amazing, it was awesome.”
The Braves now look towards the District Playoffs which are set to begin November 2nd with Play-Ins.
