With a 35-14 win over #5 Camas in the quarterfinals, #4 Kamiakin (12-0) moves onto the state 4A Football semifinals where they will face the number one seeded Graham-Kapowsin (12-0).
The Braves have a spotless record but come into this weekend the underdog against the Eagles.
"It's another game," said junior WR/DB Fabian Hernandez, "and yeah, we're playing a really good team, but just like every week, we're playing football. We're playing the same game."
While Kamiakin is considered undefeated, they are looking to be the only truly unbeaten team once all is said and done.
"The goal is to raise a trophy," said senior WR/LB EJ Hawkins. "It's not just to win a couple of playoff games and be happy with that."
That sentiment rings across the team, including a linemen core that knows the tough task ahead in the trenches.
"I think we haven't gone 'undefeated' yet," said senior lineman Aaron Tano. "We're trying to reach the state championship and win it all. We're preparing for a great Graham-Kapowsin team. They're good, but I feel we match up well."
The Eagles average 5.42 point against while putting up almost 47 points per game. Meanwhile the Braves average 46 points per game while their defense allows less than 14 points per game.
"We still feel like we're one of the best football teams," said head coach Scott Biglin. "We like what we have here. We know they're a very good football team, but we're in the semi-finals. We wouldn't expect anything less but a good football team coming into playoffs."
Kickoff between the Braves and Eagles is this Saturday at 4:00 PM at Art Crate Field.