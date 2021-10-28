The Kamiakin Braves are heading into their matchup with number one seed Gonzaga Prep as something they haven't been much of this season.
An underdog.
The Braves finished the regular season second in the MCC, running through every opponent not named Richland high school. and despite the fact that the braves are going into Saturday with a lower seeding, they're confident in their chances of punching their ticket to the finals.
“If I were Gonzaga, I would have scouted us,’ said head coach Chris Erikson, ‘that's what I would have done. If they were at all concerned, they should be paying attention, just like we're doing to them. Picking apart their game”
“I am so excited.’ said junior striker Kate Christian, ‘They're definitely a good team but I think we're going to be so well and evenly matched it's going to be such a fun game to play, it's going to be really hard, I'm excited”
The Braves take on Gonzaga prep this Saturday in the 4A district 8 semi- finals. Kickoff starts at 1 pm.