Chiawana has been back-to-back MCC Champions. However, in 2019, crosstown rival, Pasco held that title.
The Bulldogs are pasting a target on the Riverhawks back. While there has been a crosstown rivalry since the inception of the Chiawana High School, Bulldog pride and Bulldog family is a big reason behind Pasco wrestling's success.
"You can do something for yourself, and you might go far," said senior Jesus Manzo, "but if you do something for the whole team that means a lot to you, you can go a lot further. When you are on the mat wrestling for the team, when you have all your brothers rooting you on, it pushes you really hard. It's not like we're teammates over here. It's like we're family. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
Manzo says his personal goal for his senior year is to place in the state wrestling tournament.