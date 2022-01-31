The Burbank boys basketball team claimed their second-straight EWAC title Saturday by defeating Tri-Cities Prep 62-48.
"We did it last year," said junior guard Parker Nelson. "Next up this year is state."
The Coyotes went undefeated in the spring season, but didn't get a chance at the postseason. They lost four key players from last year's roster, but between their returners and standout freshmen talent, once again find themselves undefeated in league.
"Big effort," said head coach Todd Shumacher about clinching back-to-back titles. "Losing four starters last year, so we have four new starters this year, so to go and be undefeated so far in league and to win is a big accomplishment. We're pretty proud of how this season is going so far."
Burbank is 17-1 overall and 9-0 in league play. While Saturday's win over the Jaguars puts the Coyotes out of reach, their final game of league play is Tuesday when they host River View -- looking to be uncontested EWAC champions. Tip-off Tuesday is at 7:30.