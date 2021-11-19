The Burbank Coyotes' season came to an end Friday night with a 50-0 loss to Okanogan in the 2B state football quarterfinals. However, that loss didn't overshadow their season that marked historic milestones for the program.
The Coyotes achieved their third straight EWAC title in an undefeated season, and made to the state quarterfinals for the first time as a 2B program.
Coming into this season, the Coyotes lost 14 seniors in the spring with only three seniors on the roster. Marked as the underdogs, the Coyotes used that mentality in the 2021-22 season, and now carry it into next year.