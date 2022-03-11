One of the few bright spots during the recent Americans losing streak was a monumental goal for Carson Haynes ... his first in the WHL.
The 2nd year player called it a great experience.
"It went in and I was excited and then realized it's my first goal, that's kind of cool. But then realized a goal is a goal, but it is awesome."
Haynes credited his building confidence as one of the reasons this inaugural goal finally happened.
The Ams are back on the ice tonight when they host Vancouver. They're doing a dog food drive for Mikey's Chance and will have weiner dog races during the first intermission.