On Saturday, Chiawana's boys basketball coach won his 300th Mid-Columbia Conference game.
Ironically, it was against the team he started his coaching career with. The Riverhawks cruised to an 84-38 victory over crosstown rival Pasco over the weekend. Herron started his coaching career in 2001 at Pasco before moving to Chiawana when the school opened in 2009.
He credited all the great assistant coaches, school staff and players he's worked with.
"When I see them out in the public," said Herron, "when I see them as husbands and dads, that's what makes you feel good. Knowing that they had a great experience in high school and that has brought them into adulthood and they're having a positive influence on our community."
The Riverhawks are sitting as the three-seed in the MCC, and the three seniors expressed their appreciation and lessons learned for the long-time coach.
"Coach Herron works super hard," said Cash Calloway. "He's a great coach on and off the court. He's a great person, great teacher and it's an honor to be part of this team."
Calloway is sitting eighth in scoring in the MCC, averaging 14.47 points per game, while teammate Connor Mendez is sitting at ninth, averaging 14.37 points per game.
"Ever since I was a freshman, Coach Herron took me under his wing," said Mendez, "and has been very inspirational to me and he's always pushing me to be a better basketball player on and off the court."
Herron and the Riverhawks finish out the regular season Tuesday at Hanford. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM.
"Always keep working hard at whatever you do," said senior Colin Hirai, "and always try to do your best."