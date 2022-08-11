Getting to the state playoffs in football this upcoming season is going to look a little different for the MCC and Big 9.
The two conferences, along with the Greater Spokane League, have agreed to combine their state berths and hold a three-league playoff.
There will be five teams from the combined playoff that make it to the state tournament in the 3A and 4A classifications.
"If you didn't do any crossovers Spokane would get one berth, the Tri-Cities/MCC would get two berths and the Big 9 would get two berths," said Richland High School Athletic Director Mike Edwards. "If there was a third team that was any good, or a second team out of Spokane, it didn't matter, they're not going to get a chance."
The conversation has been ongoing and applies to football only for this upcoming season.
Edwards says they hope to expand it to other sports in the future.
"How do we get the best teams out and how do we get some good competition between all of us. And so we put them all in the same pot in the hope that we get the five best schools the advancement to move on."
The MCC, Big 9 and GSL are the only three leagues that have 3A and 4A teams in Eastern Washington.
The high school football season begins Friday, September 2nd and SWX will be broadcasting Prosser at Sunnyside.