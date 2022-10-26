Chiawana football clinches MCC title with win over Southridge on Friday

The latest Associated Press high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Chiawana is second in the 4A ranks with four of the 11 first-place votes.

Kamiakin is just outside the top 10.

The full rankings are listed below:

Class 4A        

      1. Glacier Peak (7)      7-1      104        

      2. Chiawana (4)      8-0      89        

      3. Lake Stevens      6-2      80        

      4. Sumner      7-1      78        

      5. Kennedy Catholic      7-1      71        

      6. Emerald Ridge      6-2      42        

      7. Skyline      6-1      36        

      8. Camas      5-3      30        

      9. Graham-Kapowsin      6-2      24        

      10. Gonzaga Prep      6-2      22        

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 16. Skyview 9.

  

___

      

      Class 3A        

      1. Yelm (11)      8-0      110        

      2. Eastside Catholic      8-0      99        

      3. O'Dea      7-1      75        

      4. Tacoma (Lincoln)      8-0      74        

      5. Bellevue      6-2      65        

      6. Monroe      8-0      53        

      7. Mt. Spokane      7-1      27        

      8. Stanwood      7-1      22        

      9. Spanaway Lake      7-1      20        

      10. Ferndale      6-2      19        

Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 16. Mead 11.

  

___

      

      Class 2A        

      1. Lynden (11)      8-0      110        

      2. Enumclaw      8-0      92        

      3. Anacortes      8-0      80        

      4. W. F. West      6-1      79        

      5. Tumwater      7-1      65        

      6. North Kitsap      7-1      59        

      7. Othello      7-1      47        

      8. Sedro-Woolley      6-2      21        

      9. Washougal      7-1      18        

      10. Highline      7-1      13        

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

  

___

      

      Class 1A        

      1. Lynden Christian (10)      8-0      109        

      2. Royal      6-1      96        

      3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1)      8-0      84        

      4. Tenino      7-1      67        

      5. Nooksack Valley      7-1      64        

      6. Eatonville      5-1      55        

      7. King's      7-1      41        

      8. Montesano      7-1      36        

      9. LaCenter      7-1      33        

      10. Toppenish      6-2      7        

      (tie) Zillah      6-3      7        

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

  

___

      

      Class 2B        

      1. Napavine (9)      8-0      90        

      2. Okanogan      8-0      80        

      3. Lind-Ritzville Sprague      6-1      65        

      (tie) Toledo      6-1      65        

      5. River View      7-1      46        

      6. Columbia (Burbank)      6-2      35        

      7. Chewelah (Jenkins)      5-2      26        

      8. Raymond      6-2      24        

      9. Pe Ell Willapa Valley      5-3      19        

      10. Coupeville      6-1      17        

Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 12.

  

___

      

      Class 1B        

      1. Odessa (8)      7-0      80        

      2. Neah Bay      6-0      71        

      3. DeSales (Walla Walla)      7-0      61        

      4. Mossyrock      7-0      56        

      5. Liberty Christian      8-0      33        

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12. Liberty Bell 7.

Class 4A              1. Glacier Peak (7)      7-1      104              2. Chiawana (4)      8-0      89              3. Lake Stevens      6-2      80              4. Sumner      7-1      78              5. Kennedy Catholic      7-1      71              6. Emerald Ridge      6-2      42              7. Skyline      6-1      36              8. Camas      5-3      30              9. Graham-Kapowsin      6-2      24              10. Gonzaga Prep      6-2      22        Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 16. Skyview 9.  ___            Class 3A              1. Yelm (11)      8-0      110              2. Eastside Catholic      8-0      99              3. O'Dea      7-1      75              4. Tacoma (Lincoln)      8-0      74              5. Bellevue      6-2      65              6. Monroe      8-0      53              7. Mt. Spokane      7-1      27              8. Stanwood      7-1      22              9. Spanaway Lake      7-1      20              10. Ferndale      6-2      19        Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 16. Mead 11.  ___            Class 2A              1. Lynden (11)      8-0      110              2. Enumclaw      8-0      92              3. Anacortes      8-0      80              4. W. F. West      6-1      79              5. Tumwater      7-1      65              6. North Kitsap      7-1      59              7. Othello      7-1      47              8. Sedro-Woolley      6-2      21              9. Washougal      7-1      18              10. Highline      7-1      13        Others receiving 6 or more points: none.  ___            Class 1A              1. Lynden Christian (10)      8-0      109              2. Royal      6-1      96              3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1)      8-0      84              4. Tenino      7-1      67              5. Nooksack Valley      7-1      64              6. Eatonville      5-1      55              7. King's      7-1      41              8. Montesano      7-1      36              9. LaCenter      7-1      33              10. Toppenish      6-2      7              (tie) Zillah      6-3      7        Others receiving 6 or more points: none.  ___            Class 2B              1. Napavine (9)      8-0      90              2. Okanogan      8-0      80              3. Lind-Ritzville Sprague      6-1      65              (tie) Toledo      6-1      65              5. River View      7-1      46              6. Columbia (Burbank)      6-2      35              7. Chewelah (Jenkins)      5-2      26              8. Raymond      6-2      24              9. Pe Ell Willapa Valley      5-3      19              10. Coupeville      6-1      17        Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 12.  ___            Class 1B              1. Odessa (8)      7-0      80              2. Neah Bay      6-0      71              3. DeSales (Walla Walla)      7-0      61              4. Mossyrock      7-0      56              5. Liberty Christian      8-0      33        Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12. Liberty Bell 7.