The latest Associated Press high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.
Chiawana is second in the 4A ranks with four of the 11 first-place votes.
Kamiakin is just outside the top 10.
The full rankings are listed below:
Class 4A
1. Glacier Peak (7) 7-1 104
2. Chiawana (4) 8-0 89
3. Lake Stevens 6-2 80
4. Sumner 7-1 78
5. Kennedy Catholic 7-1 71
6. Emerald Ridge 6-2 42
7. Skyline 6-1 36
8. Camas 5-3 30
9. Graham-Kapowsin 6-2 24
10. Gonzaga Prep 6-2 22
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin 16. Skyview 9.
___
Class 3A
1. Yelm (11) 8-0 110
2. Eastside Catholic 8-0 99
3. O'Dea 7-1 75
4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 8-0 74
5. Bellevue 6-2 65
6. Monroe 8-0 53
7. Mt. Spokane 7-1 27
8. Stanwood 7-1 22
9. Spanaway Lake 7-1 20
10. Ferndale 6-2 19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Rainier Beach 16. Mead 11.
___
Class 2A
1. Lynden (11) 8-0 110
2. Enumclaw 8-0 92
3. Anacortes 8-0 80
4. W. F. West 6-1 79
5. Tumwater 7-1 65
6. North Kitsap 7-1 59
7. Othello 7-1 47
8. Sedro-Woolley 6-2 21
9. Washougal 7-1 18
10. Highline 7-1 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (10) 8-0 109
2. Royal 6-1 96
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1) 8-0 84
4. Tenino 7-1 67
5. Nooksack Valley 7-1 64
6. Eatonville 5-1 55
7. King's 7-1 41
8. Montesano 7-1 36
9. LaCenter 7-1 33
10. Toppenish 6-2 7
(tie) Zillah 6-3 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
Class 2B
1. Napavine (9) 8-0 90
2. Okanogan 8-0 80
3. Lind-Ritzville Sprague 6-1 65
(tie) Toledo 6-1 65
5. River View 7-1 46
6. Columbia (Burbank) 6-2 35
7. Chewelah (Jenkins) 5-2 26
8. Raymond 6-2 24
9. Pe Ell Willapa Valley 5-3 19
10. Coupeville 6-1 17
Others receiving 6 or more points: Liberty (Spangle) 12.
___
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8) 7-0 80
2. Neah Bay 6-0 71
3. DeSales (Walla Walla) 7-0 61
4. Mossyrock 7-0 56
5. Liberty Christian 8-0 33
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle 12. Liberty Bell 7.
