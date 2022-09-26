The WIAA's RPI rankings are being released exclusively on their mobile app for the first part of the season.
The Chiawana Riverhawks are atop the 4A classification after beating Richland this past Friday.
In a battle between undefeated MCC teams, the Riverhawks scored the final 13 points to claim the come from behind victory, giving them wins over both the bombers and the defending MCC champion Kamiakin Braves.
Those two victories likely spurring the great RPI numbers.
Meanwhile in the 3A RPI rankings, the Kennewick Lions are 5th with their 4-0 record after a nail biting win over Kamiakin Friday night.
The next teams from the MCC are Southridge at 35, Hermiston at 37 and Walla Walla at 57.
There's a major matchup this Thursday night at Lampson Stadium when the Chiawana Riverhawks visit the Kennewick Lions.
Kickoff is at 7.