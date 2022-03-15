The Chiawana Riverhawks lost both ends of a doubleheader to Post Falls to start the season but enter 2022 with a lot of confidence.
A veteran team ... the Riverhawks have excellent returning starting pitching with the kids excited to be back out there.
Senior pitcher Connor Mendez, who will be playing college baseball for Arizona Christian, says, "Looking forward to going to state and making the playoffs. We've been practicing for 3 or 4th months before baseball was even a thought of playing this year and I'm excited to get back on the diamond with my boys."
Senior pitcher Jonah Gonzalez said it's important that they are, "Food leaders who set an example to be the best version of ourselves always."
Coach Severo Rodriguez believes they are in a great position for the 2022 season.
"We have some seniors that will be our strength. Those kids have been working hard and leading, doing stuff in the offseason that will help our team out."
Chiawana returns to the diamond Thursday when they host University in a doubleheader.