Chiawana's student athletes were honored as part of Senior Digning Day ceremonies Thursday.
Athletic Director John Cazier said it was a record number of Riverhawks that would be competing at either a 2- or 4-year college.
The athletes themselves say they're taking a lot away from their time at Chiawana.
Softball player Sawyer Stenson, who will attend Lower Columbia College, said, "All the grit I've learned throughout the four years of playing. Everything I've learned from my coaches and just taking that with me during college and throughout my life."
J.P. Zamora, who will be going to WSU to play football, thanked his coaches and noted, "The work you put in does pay off and what you put into it is what you get out."
25 athletes were able to get notoriety and pictures with their family, coaches and friends during the event.