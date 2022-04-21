The Chiawana wrestling teams will both have new coaches next season.
The two-time defending champion boys team was introduced to Manny Plata, or Coach Manny as he prefers, Thursday.
He says that state championships are now the standard for the school.
Athletic Director John Cazier praised Plata.
"I can tell you with full confidence that I feel that Coach Plata is the perfect fit for moving our program forward and continuing to achieve greatness both on the mat and off."
The new coach agreed saying that with recent success by the program, "That's pretty much a standard I would like to keep going. I also want to elevate that. I feel that we have enough capable wrestlers to put Chiawana on the national map."
He pointed to a recent meet where Toppenish faced a team from Utah.
Coach Manny says he doesn't plan on changing a lot and hopes to bring back some assistant coaches.
He comes to Chiawana after a successful run at Grandview and with several other wrestling programs in the area.
"The support from the AD. Being able to have more connection with more kids. I like working with kids and making sure that they're able to succeed in the sport I know."
The Chiawana boys wrestling team was also named the state team of the month for 4A and were honored Thursday by a representative from Les Schwab.
Coach Plata hopes to get to work no later than early May with workouts and some practices for freestyle wrestling.