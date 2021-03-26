For the past decade, Kamiakin high school has dominated in cross-country, with the Braves boys' team winning the past two state titles.
But this year, a challenger has stepped up and it comes from the most unlikely of places.
Two years ago, the Chiawana Riverhawks were at the bottom of the Mid-Columbia Conference.
Today, they sit in second place, poised to topple Kamiakin in the conference meet this weekend. The catalyst for that amazing turnaround has been the arrival of coach Peter Hawkins, who in just two years has brought the Riverhawks to the brink of doing something incredible.
Chiawana competes in the mcc conference cross country finals tomorrow in Hermiston and no matter the outcome, what an incredible turnaround story for the Riverhawk distance program.