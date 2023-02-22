For just the second time in school history, and the first time in four years, the Chiawana boys are going to the state playoffs.
Seeded 13th, the Riverhawks will need to beat Mariner to book a trip to the Tacoma Dome next week.
But this team has improved all season long and senior Kade Smith says it's their bond.
"Everyone works so hard. At practice we keep each other accountable. If you don't box out, we all get on the line and everybody runs for something one person does."
That sentiment was echoed by a few other seniors, some of whom noted much of this team has played together their whole life.
With the Hawks going on the road, coach Chad Herron is summoning his inner Norman Dale.
"We'll play, whether it's home or away, neutral court. As long as we're playing this time of the year, it's a good thing. Baskets are 10 feet tall, free throws are 15 feet, three-pointers are 19'9". It doesn't really matter where we shooting and playing, as long as we're playing."
The team's work paid off when they won at Richland to guarantee a state berth.
Now it's about how far can they go.
"I think we could take it home but it's really how we come out," said senior forward Donavin Young. "If we come out with that mindset or if we come out it's going to be a one-and-done."
Fellow senior Mason Castillo added, "I hope to go to the Dome. We have to win this game to go to the Dome but, I mean, that's the goal for me and obviously keep playing more. We have, we can compete with any other team, it's just a matter of us working hard."
It is a loser-out game this Saturday when the Riverhawks travel to Arlington to take on the Mariner Mauraders.
The winner will face either Gonzaga Prep or Federal Way.