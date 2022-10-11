Chiawana can clinch the MCC title this week with a win over Southridge.
But it's not something the team is focused on.
Their mission, and they have chosen to accept it, is play hard and smart and just focus on the next game.
Still, after a disappointing year in 2021, the buzz is back around the undefeated Riverhawks.
"After last year, there's definitely more excitement around the school," said Jack Booth. "People are excited to have a football team that's winning games again. We approach every game the same. We come in and try and play our best football. We try and win every week. We're competitive. We're competitive in practice and we practice hard against each other. If we can stay healthy, I think we can make a good run this year."
Booth says winning league is not a big topic of conversation, but they do continue to try and meet the program's high expectations.
Fellow offensive lineman Chase Langford said they need to stay focused and continue to put in the work that was started in the offseason.
"Keeping everyone healthy as well is also a huge factor in success in the postseason. But for the most part, just keeping everyone rallied up, keeping everyone excited and keeping everyone physical and just trying our best."
Chiawana already owns a win over Kennewick, who's in 2nd place in the MCC, so they would hold a tiebreaker advantage should the two teams end up tied.
The Riverhawks host the Southridge Suns in our SWX Game of the Week.
Tune in this Friday beginning at 7 p.m.